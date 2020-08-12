Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, August 3, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 27, 2020. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
Roger Crome, and Jeremy Tanz from the SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the meeting.
Presiding Commissioner Green was absent, and Commissioner Stephens presided over the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 27, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROGER CROME
Roger Crome presented a supplemental insurance program that he felt will help county employees with some medical bills and pay the participant with some other issues. He asked permission to talk to each office and department concerning the program. The Commission said they will ask each department if they want to hear his program and let him know their decision.
JEREMY TANZ
Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional and Planning Commission presented the Commission the names and amount requested from Madison County for the CARE Act grant. They will be revisited after all the requests come in.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is cutting weeds and potholing.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on some roads last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ABATEMENTS/ADDITIONS
The County Assessor submitted the Abatement/Addition report for July 2020. The past three years showed an increased assessed valuation in July of $130,140.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. Names are given and temperatures taken before further admittance.
Beginning August 1, 2020, all patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
No further business was transacted August 3, 2020, and Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!