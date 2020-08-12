Madison County Commission Minutes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, August 3, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 27, 2020. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.

Roger Crome, and Jeremy Tanz from the SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the meeting.

Presiding Commissioner Green was absent, and Commissioner Stephens presided over the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 27, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROGER CROME