Madison County Commission Minutes

February 10, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 3, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on February 3, 2020. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is hauling rock to several bridge locations to repair washouts from the heavy rainfall received the last few weeks. He said most all the Road and Bridge vehicles had new radios installed last week.
SHERIFF
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said the Sheriff Department and the E-911 Department are having no problems currently but very busy with all the burglaries happening in the county.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office stopped by the meeting to see if any Commissioner had any issues which need to be addressed. Discussion followed concerning a levee being built by a resident which will cause road damage during heavy rainfall. Baker will report the issue to Senator Blunt.
The three Commissioners attended their required annual County Commissioner training in Columbia, last week. They all checked on the condition of some county roads and bridges.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week. He also checked on a levee being built by a resident on a Madison County road.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented to the commission accounts payable for the week.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted February 10. No meeting was held February 17, 2020 because of President’s Day. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:40 A.M.