Madison County Commission Minutes

February 10, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 3, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on February 3, 2020. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is hauling rock to several bridge locations to repair washouts from the heavy rainfall received the last few weeks. He said most all the Road and Bridge vehicles had new radios installed last week.

SHERIFF