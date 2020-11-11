Madison County Commission Minutes

October 26, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 5, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the meeting. The Commission has not met the past two weeks.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on October 5, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said that FEMA has approved the final submission for the flood the department completed in 2017. He said the department is mowing, hauling rock, and grading.

CARES ACT GRANT