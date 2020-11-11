Madison County Commission Minutes

October 26, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 5, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the meeting. The Commission has not met the past two weeks.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on October 5, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said that FEMA has approved the final submission for the flood the department completed in 2017. He said the department is mowing, hauling rock, and grading.
CARES ACT GRANT
Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission trying to finalize payments for three requests.
The CARES Act Grant provided Madison County with $1,416,375.60.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of some county roads last week. Commission Kemp checked some roads and a small bridge project.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on October 26, 2020. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors.
All patrons must wear a mask or face covering. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:30 A.M.
