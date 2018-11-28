Try 1 month for 99¢

November 13, 2018 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment to approve paying of accounts receivable. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert "Bob" Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. The following business was transacted:

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted, and Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.

