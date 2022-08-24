 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
CountyCourthouse

August 15, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 8, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 8, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Wayne Smith from Road and Bridge Department said the department is preparing to install culverts on several road locations.

People are also reading…

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

An agreement with the Missouri Office of Administration was signed to continue the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000. The act provides for payments to states which is distributed to counties in which eligible federal lands are situated.

Madison County is targeted to receive less than $100,000 in FY 2022 of which 15% goes to maintain roads and 85% is sent to the four schools which have students in or from Madison County.

Brett Pigg, Kenny Whitener, and Jack Whitener appeared to discuss the county bridge that is being repaired and partially replaced on CR 313. They asked that more box and/or regular culverts be placed at one end of the bridge. Further investigation will continue with a decision and vote next meeting.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 15, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an offi…

Rising from the rubble

Rising from the rubble

When you drive down Highway OO, visit City Lake, or travel west on Highway 72, you can still see signs of the EF-3 tornado which struck Madiso…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Norma Mae Krauss et al to Earnest Jerry Stephens et alBen: Christopher Gillespie & wife to Bryan GillespieWD: Rockne E. Barnett & …

Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan

Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan

Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan, 79, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born January 21, 1943, at Fredericktown, the son of George and Opal Jordan. 

Vernice LaDean Wade

Vernice LaDean Wade

Vernice LaDean Wade, 92, of Farmington, formerly of Fredericktown, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born on August …

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

August 8, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 1, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Distric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News