Madison County Commission Minutes

August 15, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 8, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 8, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Wayne Smith from Road and Bridge Department said the department is preparing to install culverts on several road locations.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

An agreement with the Missouri Office of Administration was signed to continue the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000. The act provides for payments to states which is distributed to counties in which eligible federal lands are situated.

Madison County is targeted to receive less than $100,000 in FY 2022 of which 15% goes to maintain roads and 85% is sent to the four schools which have students in or from Madison County.

Brett Pigg, Kenny Whitener, and Jack Whitener appeared to discuss the county bridge that is being repaired and partially replaced on CR 313. They asked that more box and/or regular culverts be placed at one end of the bridge. Further investigation will continue with a decision and vote next meeting.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 15, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.