{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

July 8, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 1, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

All three Commissioners checked on some roads and bridges in their district last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 8, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m. to convene the 2019 Board of Equalization.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments