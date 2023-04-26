April 17, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 10, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director, Bill Starkey from Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District, Dean Stevens, Emergency Management Director, and Kyle Rogers, E-911 Director, attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 10, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENTShannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor, brought in more bids for blacktopping this year. He said last week the department was grading and doing some potholing but most of the crew worked on filling in a severe washout on CR 303.

Three bids were presented to blacktop one mile of CR 535 off Hwy D, all of CR 334 and CR 212. The low bid from Leadbelt Material was approved by the three commissioners.

CHEROKEE PASS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTCherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey told the Commission the communications repeater (known as common repeater) on the tower at Oak Grove was not operational and had been disconnected. Emergency response teams such as fire, ambulance, law enforcement and road and bridge crews need a digital repeater to be effective in communicating with each other and contacting E-911.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to replace the common repeater with a digital repeater. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

COMMISSIONERSPresiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Kyle Rogers requested approval to allow the same IT company to provide service to the E-911 department as the courthouse. The company is more reliable than the current provider and less expensive. The request was approved by the Commission.

Tessa Rehkop said she is awaiting approval from SAM.Gov so she can apply for grants through the federal government.

COURTHOUSE A/C BID OPENEDThe only bid for replacing the heating and air conditioning system came from Sheet Metal Contractors Inc. A base bid of $328,000 to replace the existing air conditioning and heating system was opened by Commissioner Green. After lengthy discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to replace the existing A/C and heating system with the modern, more efficient system. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

The cost will be paid from the ARPA Grant by the federal government.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLECounty Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 A.M.