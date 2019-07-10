On Monday, July 1, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens attended the meeting.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 24, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR
Newly appointed Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens said he is learning the structure of the job and the positions of other emergency management personnel in this area. He said disaster amounts were being obtained by SEMA for the period April 30, 2019 until the present. He said Black River Electric Co-op alone had enough damage to its utilities to qualify for some assistance. He asked the Commission to assess any other damage to county property that may be included.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and pouring concrete on CR 429
SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said the E-911 Department received 100 law and 23 EMS/FIRE calls, with a total of 123 E-911 calls. There were 254 law, 11 EMS and 2 fire calls on the Non-Emergency line. A total of 390 calls last week.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
All three Commissioners checked on some roads and bridges in their district last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Health Department meeting and the Regional Economic Initiative meeting last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Abatements and Add-Ons were presented totaling an increase to Personal Property for 2017 and 2018 in the amount of $58,210 assessed valuation.
No further business was transacted on July 1, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:15 A.M.
