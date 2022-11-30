Madison County Commission Minutes

November 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 7, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is patching blacktopped roads, mowing and grading.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green met with Andrew Gieseke, Federal On-Scene Coordinator from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at the Berry’s Wood Products Superfund site. He said the recent discovery of the use of the property for a residential home led EPA to expedite a Superfund Assessment of the site. This process began prior to reports of the sawdust/mulch pile smoldering. EPA is aware that this pile had issues with smoldering in the past. EPA reviewed previous sampling date regarding sawdust/mulch pile collected by Missouri DNR and there is no indication of any contaminants of concern.

Commissioner Green concurred that his Fire Marshall does not believe there is any concerns except that there’s a lot of smoke. Gieseke said that if a fire broke out, do not hesitate to call the fire department. He said this will not affect his assessment. If the EPA assessment finds concerns that fall under CERCLA response authority, EPA has the capability of dealing with it in a timely manner. If the EPA discovers anything concerning during the assessment that a public meeting can be held facilitated by the EPA. He said the EPA has money budgeted to clean up this site.

Commissioner Kemp said he checked some roads last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on November 14, 2022.