July 29, 2019
July 29, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the regular meeting on July 15, 2019 for approval and the last regular meeting on July 22, 2019.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is hauling rock, repairing pot holes, and boom-axing. Some parts have been ordered to repair a couple pieces of equipment. Jim Wesbecher from Nobbe Equipment Company gave a price for a new single axle snow plow truck. The Commissioners will make a decision later whether to agree to the lease/purchase.
SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon reported the weekly E-911 report from 7/21/2019 to 7/27/2019. There were 423 total calls. E-911 calls consisted of: 85 Law; 34 EMS/Fire; Total of 119 calls. Non-Emergency calls consisted of: 292 Law; 12 EMS; Total of 304 calls.
COMMISSIONER’S
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on several roads and bridges in their district last week.
Decayed trim from the north balcony on the outside of the courthouse fell off last week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Stephens to allow Brian Hanner replace the trim. The motion carried.
The 2019 Tax Levy Hearing for Madison County will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, September 11, 2019 in the Commissioner’s meeting room.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying accounts payable. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on July 29, 2019. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 11:07 A.M.
August 5, 2019
August 5, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
EXECUTIVE SESSION CALLED
At 9:02 A.M.,Commissioner Kemp made a motion to close the regular session and convene a closed session to discuss a litigation issue with Jack Garvey from Carey, Danis and Lowe Law Firm.
OPEN SESSION CONTINUED
At 9:15 A.M., Commissioner Stephens made a motion to resume the Open Session. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the regular meeting on July 29, 2019.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is hauling rock, repairing pot holes, and boom-axing. Pruett said the CAT Grader has been repaired.
The department is digging up soft spots on CR 238 and being repaired.
SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon reported the weekly E-911 report from 7/28/2019 to 8/3/2019.
There were 374 total calls. E-911 calls consisted of: 65 Law; 21 EMS/Fire; Total of 86 calls.
Non-Emergency calls consisted of: 271 Law; 13 EMS; 2 Fire; 2 Utility; Total of 288 calls.
COMMISSIONER’S
All three Commissioners checked on several roads and bridges in their district last week.
Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp toured the Missouri Cobalt mine last week with Congressman Jason Smith, EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler and Missouri Cobalt CEO Michael Hollomon. Commissioner Kemp said he was impressed with the progress being made at the mine.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting and the City Park meeting last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts payable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
The Assessor presented add-ons/abatements report. There was an increase of $104,160 assessed valuation in personal property in July 2019. This covers 2017, 2018, and 2019.
No further business was transacted on August 5, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:50 A.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.