Madison County Commission Minutes

January 4, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 28, 2020. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

Commissioner Stephens was appointed by the County Clerk to preside over the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 28, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said a tractor is being repaired.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on some roads and bridge’s last week.