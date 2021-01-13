Madison County Commission Minutes

January 4, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 28, 2020. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
Commissioner Stephens was appointed by the County Clerk to preside over the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 28, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said a tractor is being repaired.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on some roads and bridge’s last week.
The County Clerk said the last day for Candidate filing for the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election is Jan. 19.
The 2021 Budget Hearing will be Jan. 25, 2021.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
The Assessor’s office presented the December 2020 Add-On’s to the Madison County Personal Property assessed valuation for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Valuation increased by $827,332.00 for those years.
No further business was transacted on January 4, 2021. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:45 A.M.