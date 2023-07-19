July 10, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 3, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), First District Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Second District Commissioner Kemp (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on July 3, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department is mowing, grading and installing culverts. He said he received two bids to repair the John Deere tractor that has been inoperable.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve repairing the tractor with the bid from Chance Shetley. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

COMMISSIONERS

The Commissioners checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Chamber of Commerce director Tessa Rehkop said the Historic Day in Madison County is being planned for August 19, 2023 on the Court Square and is still looking for financial support.

Drew Christian from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission was here to update the MODOT priority of road and bridge development needs in Madison County.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

The Assessor submitted the abatement/add on report for June. The assessed valuation for Personal Property increased $185,898 for June 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:30 A.M. There were no Board of Equalization appointments.