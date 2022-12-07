 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

November 21, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 14, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and District Commissioner Tom Stephens attended the meeting. District Commissioner Larry Kemp, County Clerk Don Firebaugh, Collector Debby Boone, and Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann were attending the Missouri Association of Counties Conference.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

Deputy County Clerk Chris Shrum read the minutes for the meeting on November 14, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, hauling rock and grading.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to pay Leadbelt Materials for blacktopping CR 320 from the ARPA account. Presiding Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens said they checked some county roads last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), and Commissioner Stephens (aye).

No further business was transacted on November 21, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 9:45 A.M.

