Madison County Commission Minutes

The Madison County Commission, with support of community leaders, the following increased guidelines are recommended effective immediately.

- Cancel all social gatherings regardless of the number of people meeting together.

- Stay home leaving only for essential tasks, taking a limited number of family members out,

- Work from home if possible. If not possible, restrict stops using your travel to and from work to only essential needs.

- Limit contact with elderly people as much as possible while providing assistance with needed services and supplies utilizing universal precautions and distance.

- Essential services remain open with limitations to the number of people allowed in the facility at one time, and/or providing restricted hours for the senior population to utilize services without exposure to the general population.

- Food and beverage establishments limit services to drive through or curbside services only.

- Public meetings be rescheduled or done via teleconferencing. Limit public participation in meetings by making arrangements for written statements to be accepted from the public regarding pertinent issues.