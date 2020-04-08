Madison County Commission Minutes

March 30, 2020 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Presiding Commissioner Green is not essential for the meeting, has small children and due to the Coronovis Pandemic declined to come to this week’s meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens attended the meeting. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stevens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting March 16, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
MADISON COUNTY PANDEMIC
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to publish the below recommended actions to help prevent further spreading of the COVID-19 virus in Madison County. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens.
“In response to recent evidence of the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across the nation and surrounding counties, we have identified the need to take action to limit social interaction and safeguard our community.
The Madison County Commission, with support of community leaders, the following increased guidelines are recommended effective immediately.
- Cancel all social gatherings regardless of the number of people meeting together.
- Stay home leaving only for essential tasks, taking a limited number of family members out,
- Work from home if possible. If not possible, restrict stops using your travel to and from work to only essential needs.
- Limit contact with elderly people as much as possible while providing assistance with needed services and supplies utilizing universal precautions and distance.
- Essential services remain open with limitations to the number of people allowed in the facility at one time, and/or providing restricted hours for the senior population to utilize services without exposure to the general population.
- Food and beverage establishments limit services to drive through or curbside services only.
- Public meetings be rescheduled or done via teleconferencing. Limit public participation in meetings by making arrangements for written statements to be accepted from the public regarding pertinent issues.
- Keep children of all ages in the home environment to discourage social gatherings. Encourage electronic methods of communication to stay in touch with family and friends."
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Bids were opened from three blacktopping companies for work on some county roads this summer. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to accept the lowest bid from Lead Belt Materials, Co., Inc. from Park Hills. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. Motion carried. The mileage of roads planned for blacktopping may need adjusted depending on incoming revenue later this year
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on the condition of some roads for damages and needed repairs.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented to the commission the accounts payable for the week.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on March 30, 2020. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.
