Madison County Commission Minutes

May 3, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 26, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on April 26, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge department said the new tandem dump truck has been delivered. He said the department is boom-axing and patching CR 256 and CR 425.
CARES ACT FUND
Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission updated the Commission on the balance remaining in the CARES Act grant fund received last year. He said some money had been returned and the remainder will need to be used by the end of June. The Commission will look at some of the entities requests that were not approved in the first allotment and resubmit.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting and the SEMO Regional Planning meeting in Perryville. He also attended the Madison County Health Department meeting last week. County Clerk Don Firebaugh also installed new officers at the meeting.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on May 3, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.