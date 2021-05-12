Madison County Commission Minutes

May 3, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 26, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on April 26, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge department said the new tandem dump truck has been delivered. He said the department is boom-axing and patching CR 256 and CR 425.

CARES ACT FUND