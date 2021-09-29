Madison County Commission Minutes

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 13 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department is working on a temporary bypass at Shelton’s Ford due to the closure of the Jewett Bridge.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Collector Debby Boone presented several months of monthly tax collections and expenditures to the Commission for examination.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the purchase of a used Ford pickup truck for the Assessor to use when doing field work. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE