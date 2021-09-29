Madison County Commission Minutes

September 13, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on Aug. 30. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Matt Lloyd from Caterpillar Co. and Bo Cotton from John Deere attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote.
Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes for the meeting on Aug. 30. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp The motion carried by vote.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department patched CR 402, installed a culvert pipe on CR 221 and are working on a culvert on CR 222. The department made a bypass around a bridge on CR 535 until the bridge is reopened Oct. 4, 2021. They continue grading, boom-axing and hauling rock.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.
Matt Lloyd from Caterpillar and Bo Cotton from John Deere said they will be here Oct. 4 to discuss costs for a road grader.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on September 13, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 A.M.
* * * *
September 20, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 13, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 13 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department is working on a temporary bypass at Shelton’s Ford due to the closure of the Jewett Bridge.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.
Collector Debby Boone presented several months of monthly tax collections and expenditures to the Commission for examination.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the purchase of a used Ford pickup truck for the Assessor to use when doing field work. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The
motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
The Assessor presented the Additions/Abatements report for August 2021. An increase of 105,680 Personal Property assessed value was added for 2019 and 2020.
No further business was transacted on September 20, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 A.M.