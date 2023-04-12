April 3, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 27, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director, Jack Parson and Steve Francis attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on March 27, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department worked all week repairing washed out roads and cutting downed trees.

HEARTLAND COWBOY COALITION

Jack Parson and Steve Francis presented their plan to hopefully build an event center in Madison County and want support from the Madison County Commission. They said no tax money will help build the complex and it will be self-sufficient. The organization is looking for support to get the building up. Francis said they have many sponsors willing to help after the building is up and ready for use. The county requested a proclamation showing the intent of the project. Tessa Rehkop will try to find any grants that may be available for this type of project.

JACK GARVEY, OPIOID SETTLEMENT ATTORNEY

Jack Garvey, attorney representing Madison County called the office to discuss some new national Opioid settlements. Several new companies are now included in the National Opioid Settlement lawsuits. Permission was given by the Commission to include Madison County in the settlement and if the lawsuits are successful, more money may come to the county. 95% will be used for opioid programs.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor’s month end report for Abatements/Additions shows an increase of $888,160 for March 2020,2021, and 2022.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:55 A.M.