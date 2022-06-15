 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

Monday, June 6, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 23, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Bill Starkey attended part of the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on May 23, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department hauled rock, graded, and mowed several county roads last week. They are waiting on Dig-Rite to mark some county roads so they can begin digging up soft spots in preparation for blacktopping.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission meeting in Perryville last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green along with several other city and county officials attended a Zoom meeting with SEMO Regional Planning Commission on possible ways to convert solid waste into electrical energy.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The County Assessor reported that an increase of $173,820.00 assessed valuation in personal property was added for the month of May for years 2020 and 2021

No further business was transacted on June 6, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

