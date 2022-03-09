 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
CountyCourthouse

February 28, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 22, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Mark Jarvis from Taylor Engineering and Brockmiller Construction Co. Engineers attended the meeting.

The following business was transacted:

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain from the Road and Bridge Department said the department worked on repairing county roads last week.

NEW JUSTICE CENTER PROGRESS

Engineers from Brockmiller Construction Company and Mark Jarvis from Taylor Engineering discussed the progress of the Annex. Tate Lietzau-Mourer from Brockmiller Construction Co. said the unsuitable soil had been tested by Smith & Co. Engineers and is within acceptable standards to continue work. Work will commence again in a few days.

People are also reading…

Mark Hovis gathered information for color of flooring, doors, interior and outside windows and roof color.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Redevelopment and Solid Waste Management meeting in Perryville last week. He also attended the Madison County Health Department board meeting in Fredericktown.

County Clerk Firebaugh said the Municipal General Election for Madison County will be April 5, 2022.

The Financial Statement for 2021 has been submitted to the Democrat News (and appears on pages 12A-13A of this issue).

An ad will be submitted to the Democrat-News for Help Wanted at the Madison County Road and Bridge Department.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on February 28, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:10 A.M.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kidney buddies for life

Kidney buddies for life

Life is a journey. For some, it appears to come easy and for others every moment is a fight. But, for five-year-old Charlie, you would never b…

Home seriously damaged in fire

Home seriously damaged in fire

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Village Creek Road. 

Resolution 'keeps options open'

Resolution 'keeps options open'

The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting, Feb. 28.

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets, 83, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Farmington. She was born October 15, 1938 in Piedmont, Missouri, the daughter of Ella…

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry, 86, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1935 at Villa Grove, Illinois, the daughter Chester Al…

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley, 71, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 17, 1…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

February 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News