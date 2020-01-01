{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

DECEMBER 23, 2019

December 23, 2019 the Madison County Commission met.  Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.  After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 16, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the State Bridge inspectors were here last week and found a few minor issues on some county bridges that need repaired. He said they are currently repairing a bridge on CR 410. The department is also boom-axing and hauling rock.

MOPERM PRE-PAID LEGAL SERVICES

After discussion, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to continue with the legal services provided by Missouri Association of Counties. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried with (aye) vote from all three Commissioners.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked on some county roads and bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp checked some roads and bridges. He also attended the Madison County Health Department Board meeting last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green also checked some roads last week.

Collector Debby Boone presented to the Commission deposits she had made for the month to have them checked for accuracy.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the Madison County Water District #1 has started receiving some grant money to pay for the engineering of the construction and enhancement of the system.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts.  Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 23, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

****

DECEMBER 16, 2019

December 16, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 9, 2019.  Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.  After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 9, 2019.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is doing maintenance on their pick-up trucks and salting county roads. He said the department has been boom-axing and hauling rock. Commissioner Kemp said they needed to fill the potholes on CR 241.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked on some county roads and bridges last week. He also attended the Madison County Progress Initiative (MCPI) meeting.

Commissioner Kemp checked some roads and bridges. He also attended the Solid Waste Management meeting, SEMO Regional Planning meeting, District Commissioner’s meeting and MCPI meeting. He also attended the Flood Plain Management meeting at the Courthouse last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the Floodplain Management meeting at the courthouse last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts.  Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 16, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:20 A.M.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments