 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes
0 comments

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

August 2, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 26, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on July 26, 2021.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is patching blacktop, boom axing and hauling rock. He said a dump truck has been returned from repair.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of some District One county roads. He also met with Missouri Department of Transportation and Smith & Co. Engineers to finalize the completion of the bridge replaced on CR 401. After inspection, it was determined that a sealant will be applied to the deck.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development TAC meeting in Perryville last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 2, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viola Marie Pillman
Obituaries

Viola Marie Pillman

Viola Marie Pillman, 95, died Monday, July 26, 2021 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born June 26, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Julio and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News