Madison County Commission Minutes

May 23, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 16, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on May 16, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department hauled rock, graded, and mowed several county roads last week. They are preparing roads for overlaying blacktop.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended at meeting at Mineral Area College. A speaker from the State of Missouri explained the American Rescue and Recovery Act (ARPA) funding and the projects for which the grant money can be used.

Two employees from the Juvenile Court attended the meeting to look at the plans for their office in the new Annex.

Dean Stevens, Emergency Management Director, notified the Commission that efforts are being made to mitigate a leaking dam at Lake Harmony.

Brockmiller Construction engineer and foreman attended the meeting to update the progress of the Justice Center Annex. They said it is going well. Structural steel is being placed today with the slab on deck next week.

A misunderstanding concerning the final payment for CAT Financial was discussed. The CAT salesman called headquarters and agreed that the final payment will not be paid until next year but a modification to the agreement must be made. A final payment of $215,520 will be made May 4, 2023.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the amended contract. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on May 23, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:50 A.M.

