Madison County Commission Minutes

JUDGE ROB FULTON

Judge Rob Fulton told the Commission the Missouri Supreme Court has provided an Operational Directive that will be in effect August 1, 2020. COVID-19 operating phases will continue to be implemented with monitoring by the Circuit and/or Presiding Judges. Currently the County Court and other county offices will adhere to:

a) Social distancing and/or occupancy rate restrictions;

b) COVID-19 notice prohibiting access to the premises for individuals who have been exposed to or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, listing necessary contact information for individuals not authorized to enter the premises;

c) As recommended by the CDC, face masks or coverings shall be required in all public court areas and during court proceedings unless good cause is shown to limit the requirement in a particular proceeding, such as a witness who is testifying; and all other offices in the courthouse.

d) Heightened sanitation and disinfectant measures;

e) Coordination with supervisors to ensure employees feeling ill stay at home;

f) Procedures permitting judicial employees to work from home when appropriate.