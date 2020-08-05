Madison County Commission Minutes

July 27, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 20, 2020. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
Lisa Twidwell from Madison Medical Center and Judge Rob Fulton attended the meeting.
Presiding Commissioner Green was absent, and Commissioner Stephens presided over the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 20, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
MADISON MEDICAL CENTER
Lisa Twidwell, Administrator of Madison Medical Center said the center has applied for a grant through the Delta Regional Authority. She also inquired about the CARES Act grant. Twidwell said MMC has about 275 employees and $19.8 million in operating revenue. A shutdown of MMC because of COVID-19 could cause a revenue loss that is generated by the hospital and hospital employee spending of $22,842,800.
JUDGE ROB FULTON
Judge Rob Fulton told the Commission the Missouri Supreme Court has provided an Operational Directive that will be in effect August 1, 2020. COVID-19 operating phases will continue to be implemented with monitoring by the Circuit and/or Presiding Judges. Currently the County Court and other county offices will adhere to:
a) Social distancing and/or occupancy rate restrictions;
b) COVID-19 notice prohibiting access to the premises for individuals who have been exposed to or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, listing necessary contact information for individuals not authorized to enter the premises;
c) As recommended by the CDC, face masks or coverings shall be required in all public court areas and during court proceedings unless good cause is shown to limit the requirement in a particular proceeding, such as a witness who is testifying; and all other offices in the courthouse.
d) Heightened sanitation and disinfectant measures;
e) Coordination with supervisors to ensure employees feeling ill stay at home;
f) Procedures permitting judicial employees to work from home when appropriate.
The local Health Department guidance in coordination with the CDC will be implemented a change in phases of COVID-19 are necessary.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett was given a list of several roads which have potholes that need to be filled.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked on some roads and bridges last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the COVID-19 meeting in Fredericktown last week. He also checked the condition of some roads.
Larry Mungle appeared and said there were several potholes on CR 225.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. Names are given and temperatures taken before further admittance. Beginning August 1, 2020, all patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
No further business was transacted on July 27, 2020, and Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.
The Primary Election is August 4, 2020 at St. Michael Auditorium and Marquand City Hall.
