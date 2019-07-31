{{featured_button_text}}
July 22, 2019 the Madison County Commission met.  Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens. Amanda Gwinn from the City of Marquand and Jim Wesbecher from Nobbe Equipment Co. attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 15, 2019 but they were not approved because of the absence of a Commissioner that attended the meeting.  The minutes will be read again next week for a second and approval.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

At 9:15 A.M., Commissioner Stephens made a motion to close the regular meeting and convene an executive session to discuss a litigation issue with Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Robbins. Presiding Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried.

At 9:40 A.M., Commissioner Stephens made a motion to close the executive session and reconvene the open meeting. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green, The motion carried.

MARQUAND CITY

Amanda Gwinn, Marquand City Clerk appeared to ask the Commission for help providing a law enforcement officer for the City of Marquand. Sheriff Katy McCutcheon was asked by the Commission if she had a car or anything that may help the city. She agreed that more police presence is needed and will provide help. Marquand City will pay a salary and provide fuel, tires and repairs to a vehicle. More details will be worked out this week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to provide assistance to Marquand City. Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is hauling rock, repairing pot holes, and boom-axing. Pruett said the bridge on CR 310 reopened July 22, 2019.

Jim Wesbecher from Nobbe Equipment Company discussed the price of a new single axle snow plow truck. Wesbecher and Pruett will discuss the several configurations of a new truck and report back to the Commission.

SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911

Sheriff McCutcheon reported the weekly E-911 report. She said there were 81 Law, 30 EMS/Fire calls; a total of 111 calls.

There were 272 Non-Emergency; 252 Law, 17 EMS, 1 Fire, and 2 Utility calls. A total of 383 calls for the week of July 14 through July 20, 2019.

COMMISSIONERS

Commissioner Stephens checked on several roads last week.

Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Robbins amended the Employee Personnel Policy Manual which clarified the Discipline and Termination chapter. The Commissioners read the chapter and approved the changes.

Presiding Commissioner Green signed an agreement with MODOT to commence the planning for a bridge on CR 401.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried.  

No further business was transacted July 22, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:02 A.M.

