Madison County Commission Minutes

October 17, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 13, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on October 3, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, cleaning ditches and grading. He said the department is now working eight hours, five day weeks.

Roger Stevens living on CR 411 asked the Commission to look at a bridge close to his house that is becoming impassable. The Commissioners said they will look at the problem.

E-911

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and Kyle Rogers said they will present agreements to three entities soon to pay their cost for dispatching fees.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

The County Clerk said absentee voting is in progress with several changes required this year, however absentee voting without needing an excuse will begin two weeks before November 8, 2022. He said a picture ID will be required, such as a valid Missouri Drivers license, Non-Drivers license or current passport must be shown before voting. The ballot will be in the Democrat News for two weeks along with a copy on the courthouse bulletin board.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on October 17, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

October 24, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 17, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on October 17, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is cleaning ditches and grading. They will try to haul rock this week if it rains. Spain also checked a steep hill on CR 443. He said because of the dry weather, more gravel will make it worse. He also checked a damaged bridge on CR 411.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The two commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY ELECT

Michael Ligons, Prosecuting Attorney Elect asked the two Commissioners some questions concerning office furniture and equipment he will need January 1, 2023. He said he wants to be ready to begin work when his term starts. The Commission said they will find the things he needs.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on October 24, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.