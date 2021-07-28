 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

July 19, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 12, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Tina Bean also attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on July 12, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is patching blacktop on CR 215, CR 537 and several other county roads. The department continues to boom-axe and haul rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the Emergency Management meeting in Fredericktown.

CR 535 BRIDGE REPAIR

Tina Bean was at the meeting and asked when the bridge work on CR 535 at Stout’s Creek will be done. The Commission told her that the contractor has looked at the project and plans to start the work when the water recedes long enough to pour concrete.

CR 516 PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE

The Commission looked at a location on CR 516 that has not been kept up by the county in more than ten years. By request of a landowner, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to close a small section at the end of CR 516. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 19, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:35 A.M.

