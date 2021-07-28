Madison County Commission Minutes

CR 535 BRIDGE REPAIR

Tina Bean was at the meeting and asked when the bridge work on CR 535 at Stout’s Creek will be done. The Commission told her that the contractor has looked at the project and plans to start the work when the water recedes long enough to pour concrete.

CR 516 PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE

The Commission looked at a location on CR 516 that has not been kept up by the county in more than ten years. By request of a landowner, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to close a small section at the end of CR 516. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 19, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:35 A.M.

