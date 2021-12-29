 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

December 20, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 13, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

Lenny Potts and Ed DeShaney attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on December 13, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is repairing damages caused by the heavy rain the past weekend. Pruett said there was a lot of road damage, mostly in the southern part of the county and Marquand area.



COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Ed DeShaney appeared and said he has a wrecker service available and requested some of the business that is dispatched through E-911 come to him.

Lenny Potts appeared and said the bridge on CR 508 had washed out from the storm Friday night and wanted a commitment from the county to help alleviate the problem. They will go down and look at the road.

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting, Regional Planning and Commissioner’s meeting last week.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the 2022 Budget Hearing will be held at 10 A.M., January 10, 2022.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 20, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

