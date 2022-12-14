Madison County Commission Minutes

November 28, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 21, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 21, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioners said they checked on some roads and some bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp, Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann, County Clerk Don Firebaugh, and Collector Debby Boone attended the Missouri Association of Counties Conference last Sunday through Tuesday. Presentations were given from the Missouri Tax Commission, Discussion of Cybersecurity Threats and Trends, The Impact of Serious Mental Illness on Missouri Counties and an approach to seeking solutions, The Changing Landscape of Renewable Energy Taxation, Impact of School Violence across the USA, The Sunshine Law and Social Media, ARPA Fund Investments, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Update, Current Legal Issues that are currently facing Missouri Counties and an update from Governor Parson on the state’s economy and infrastructure needs.

The Commission discussed with the E-911 Director and two employees a contract approval with the City of Fredericktown.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on November 28, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

December 5, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 28, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 28, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading and hauling rock.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Tessa Rehkop and several members from the Chamber of Commerce said the Chamber Board of Directors has discussed hiring a full-time executive director. She said there are many opportunities to enhance the economic growth in the county with available grants and having someone available to reach out to prospective developers. A full-time person will be able to do that if one is hired.

She said she has talked to the City of Fredericktown, and they seem to agree with the idea. The Commission said they will support the agreement made with the City of Fredericktown and the Chamber of Commerce.

MADISON COUNTY RECOVERY ALLIES

Karen Whitener, Melissa Stephens, and Shanna Sorg from Madison County Recovery Allies organization updated the commission on the progress being made. Whitener said they have been successful in referring several residents to the appropriate facilities for treatment. Sorg, who is promoting the Prosper Program in the schools said at least two families have completed the program this year. It is a program that involves the entire family.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioners said they checked on some roads and some bridges in the county last week.

The Commission interviewed two applicants for the E-911 Director and were impressed with both. They decided to appoint Kyle Rogers to the position beginning January 1, 2023

The Commissioners, Circuit Clerk and Engineer from Brockmiller Construction Co. walked through the new Justice Center. Everything is about finished to specifications. A surge protector is being installed to protect the lights and equipment when a power outage occurs, and the parking area will be blacktopped this week. Brockmiller said they hope to turn the building over to the county sometime next week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The County Assessor presented the November additions/abatements report. Assessed valuation for Personal Property for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 increased $327,848.

Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 12:15 P.M.