Madison County Commission Minutes

February 8, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 1, 2021. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on February 1, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, and hauling rock. He said the department removed snow from county roads last week.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.