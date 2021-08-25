 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes
0 comments
Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

August 9, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 2, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 2, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is potholing on CR 217, CR 219 and CR 256.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of some county roads.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.

Margaret Yates from SEMO Regional Planning and Development asked the Commission to pay for a CARES Act grant request that she had overlooked. The funds had been appropriated earlier and they agreed to her request.

Carl Krueger and Shawn Hinkle asked the Commission the proper procedures to begin the closing of a Madison County road.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 9, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.

August 16, 2021

August 16, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 9, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp along with Ellie Blankenship and John Shaw from CTS Group attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 9, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

CTS GROUP

Ellie Blankenship and John Shaw from CTS Group, a consulting firm from St. Louis appeared to discuss plans by the county to replace the current heating and cooling system in the courthouse. They will send engineers to evaluate the best, cost efficient system available with an approximate cost.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of the bridge on CR 535. Replacement will begin in a few days if the weather permits. Presiding Commissioner Green also checked on some county roads.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 16, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:55 A.M.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
One for the road
Democrat News

One for the road

  • Updated

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

Donald LeRoy Reagan
Obituaries

Donald LeRoy Reagan

Donald LeRoy Reagan, 88, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Bonne Terre, Misosuri. He was born June 24, 1933 in Madison County, the son of Percy …

Dwight Morgan
Obituaries

Dwight Morgan

  • Updated

Dwight Morgan, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born on Novemb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News