Madison County Commission Minutes

August 9, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 2, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 2, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is potholing on CR 217, CR 219 and CR 256.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of some county roads.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.