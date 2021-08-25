Madison County Commission Minutes

August 9, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 2, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 2, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is potholing on CR 217, CR 219 and CR 256.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of some county roads.
Presiding Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.
Margaret Yates from SEMO Regional Planning and Development asked the Commission to pay for a CARES Act grant request that she had overlooked. The funds had been appropriated earlier and they agreed to her request.
Carl Krueger and Shawn Hinkle asked the Commission the proper procedures to begin the closing of a Madison County road.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on August 9, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.
August 16, 2021
August 16, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 9, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp along with Ellie Blankenship and John Shaw from CTS Group attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 9, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
CTS GROUP
Ellie Blankenship and John Shaw from CTS Group, a consulting firm from St. Louis appeared to discuss plans by the county to replace the current heating and cooling system in the courthouse. They will send engineers to evaluate the best, cost efficient system available with an approximate cost.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of the bridge on CR 535. Replacement will begin in a few days if the weather permits. Presiding Commissioner Green also checked on some county roads.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on August 16, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:55 A.M.