Madison County Commission Minutes

SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING

Jeremy Tanz presented the total figures of expenditures received for the CARES Act grant the county received last year. All the money has been allocated and is being audited at this time. Becky Hunt presented the expenditures on a line item that the state auditors had in question.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

The County Clerk said the County Assessor has scheduled the Board of Equalization at 10 A.M. on July 12. Anyone wanting to appear should call the Assessor’s office at 573-783-3325, option 6 to discuss the issue and if it cannot be resolved an appointment will be made by the County Clerk at 573-783-2176 option 5.

The County Clerk said Plat Books for 2021 have arrived and being sold in his office for $30 each.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE