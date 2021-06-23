Madison County Commission Minutes

June 14, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 7, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development and Becky Hunt from the Madison County Health Department attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 7, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge supervisor, said the Road and Bridge department has marked several roads for soft spots for Dig-Rite to approve for blacktop maintenance. He said several road signs have been stolen. Replacement cost is approximately $40 plus labor. Pruett said the department continues mowing, boom-axing, and hauling rock.
SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING
Jeremy Tanz presented the total figures of expenditures received for the CARES Act grant the county received last year. All the money has been allocated and is being audited at this time. Becky Hunt presented the expenditures on a line item that the state auditors had in question.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
The County Clerk said the County Assessor has scheduled the Board of Equalization at 10 A.M. on July 12. Anyone wanting to appear should call the Assessor’s office at 573-783-3325, option 6 to discuss the issue and if it cannot be resolved an appointment will be made by the County Clerk at 573-783-2176 option 5.
The County Clerk said Plat Books for 2021 have arrived and being sold in his office for $30 each.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.