Madison County Commission Minutes

November 15, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 8, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 8, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes after a correction to “County must pay 75% of the DERA Grant for a new dump truck”. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is continuing cleanup of debris on county roads from the tornado that came through October 24, 2021.

The department constructed a temporary bypass on CR 410 for local use until a new bridge is completed.

Pruett said the department repaired the washouts on CR 234, CR 236, CR 238 and CR 501 last week caused by the heavy rains.

MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF AND E-911

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon asked the Presiding Commissioner to sign an approval for a federal grant to allow a laptop computer in each patrol vehicle.

She is also E-911 Director and discussed the salaries currently given the department. Deputy Director Kyle Rogers said because they are “short-handed”, and must operate 24 hours a day, overtime pay can be mostly eliminated if an hourly wage that attracts and keeps dispatchers is given. The Commission looked at the data and agreed to her hiring more dispatchers with an hourly increase in wages.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county along with residents that have lost homes and property from the tornado in October.

A public hearing (was) held November 18, 2021 in the Courthouse for residents input to East Missouri Action Agency’s Community Development Block Grant. The grant is an area wide effort and can provide funds to renovate the old Mineral Area Hospital in Farmington.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on November 15, 2021, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:35 A.M.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0