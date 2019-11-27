{{featured_button_text}}

November 4, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. 

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on October 28, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said one dump truck has an engine that needs replaced and another dump truck needs a rear end bushing. After discussion concerning the replacement cost of an engine and buying another truck, the Commission told Pruett to have a replacement engine installed and repair the other truck locally.

The department is building a temporary bypass on CR 316 until the bridge is replaced. It was broken two weeks ago and is currently being replaced.

Pruett said the department is mowing and grading.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners checked on the bridge being replaced in Fredericktown going to the City Lake. It should be finished early December 2019.

They also checked on several county roads.

The County Clerk told the Commission that the grant funding for Madison County PWSD No. 1 will soon be available, The grant funds will come through the Madison County Clerk and transferred to the water district when invoices are submitted.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Additions/Abatements were presented by the Assessor for the month of October 2019. An increase of 43,310 assessed valuation was reported for 2017, 2018, and 2019.

No further business was transacted on November 4, 2019. The courthouse (was) closed November 11, 2019 to observe Veterans Day. (There was no) meeting November 18, 2019.

Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

