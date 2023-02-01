Madison County Commission Minutes

January 23, 2023, the Honorable Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 9, 2023 Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Bill Brewen attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on January 9, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is box-blading, mowing, grading, and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Bill Brewen addressed a noise and lighting problem coming from the Justice Center across the street from his business. They said they will try to, if possible abate the issues.

The Commissioners said they checked on some roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioners Stephens and Kemp attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Emergency Management meeting and the Industrial Development Authority meeting.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The next scheduled open meeting is 9 A.M., January 30, 2023 on the lower level of the courthouse.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M