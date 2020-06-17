Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Services Coordination Board President Dennis Siders said the term of office for the current board members will expire on June 30, 2020 and requested the Commission approve reappointing the current members that have all agreed to remain on the board. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the reappointments. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye). The MCSC board consists of Dennis Siders, Anna Berkbuegler, Debby Boone, Renee` Sargent-Harrison, Mindy Moore, Shawnett Williams, Irvine Rudasill, Eric Hovis, and Jeremiah Dietiker.

The DERA Grant in lieu of the Volkswagen Trust grant that may enable partial funding for a dump truck was discussed. The DERA grant will allow more money, but only about 20% of the actual cost.

Madison County Relay for Life committee was given permission to put signs on the east and west side of the Courthouse to promote the event this year. Due to COVID-19, several changes are being made. To sponsor or help with Relay for Life, call April Sarakas at 573-747-6690.