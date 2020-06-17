Madison County Commission Minutes

June 8, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 1, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 1, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
No report.
COMMISSIONER NEW BUSINESS
A draft copy from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission of the CARES Act (COVID-19) Award Agreement was reviewed and approved by the Commission. After receiving the final grant request forms, they will be submitted to those in the county that have requested funds from the grant. They will fill out the application and submit it back to SEMO Regional Planning.
Madison County Services Coordination Board President Dennis Siders said the term of office for the current board members will expire on June 30, 2020 and requested the Commission approve reappointing the current members that have all agreed to remain on the board. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the reappointments. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye). The MCSC board consists of Dennis Siders, Anna Berkbuegler, Debby Boone, Renee` Sargent-Harrison, Mindy Moore, Shawnett Williams, Irvine Rudasill, Eric Hovis, and Jeremiah Dietiker.
The DERA Grant in lieu of the Volkswagen Trust grant that may enable partial funding for a dump truck was discussed. The DERA grant will allow more money, but only about 20% of the actual cost.
Madison County Relay for Life committee was given permission to put signs on the east and west side of the Courthouse to promote the event this year. Due to COVID-19, several changes are being made. To sponsor or help with Relay for Life, call April Sarakas at 573-747-6690.
The Commission is reminding everyone in the county to reply to the U.S. Census Bureau for the 10-year census. Counties receive assistance form the federal government in times of need, such as the COVID-19 Pandemic based on the last census. If you did not receive a packet in the mail, you can do it online by typing in US Census and then US Census Online.
Bradley Ross, Certified General Real Estate Appraiser a registered geologist from Arizona was given permission to do the appraisal work when the local Missouri Cobalt Mines starts production.
The Municipal Election was held on June 2, 2020. Fredericktown R-1 School District will keep it’s 3.90% tax levy and the Madison County Ambulance District revenue source will change from a property tax levy to a sales tax.
The August 4th, 2020 Primary Election and the November 3, 2020 General Election will be held at St. Michael Church Auditorium on West Main Street. The Armory is still closed to the public.
The Commissioners checked on some county roads and bridges.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
The courthouse is open with visitors being checked in at the north door with temperatures taken.
No further business was transacted on June 8, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:05 A.M.
