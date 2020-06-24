Madison County Commission Minutes

The County Clerk is reminding everyone that the August 4th, 2020 Primary Election and the November 3, 2020 General Election will be held at St. Michael’s Church Auditorium on West Main Street because the Armory is closed to the public.

He said that voters requesting Absentee ballots should call 573-783-2176 opt 5. The Primary Election will have (5) five parties in this election. Ballots that are mailed to voters must indicate which party they want to vote for and sign a form before a ballot is sent. A recent change in the State legislature allows COVID-19 issues to be a reason for Absentee voting. Permanent disability with a doctor’s order is another reason and does not need to be notarized. All other reasons for Absentee voting must be notarized before being sent back to be counted on election day.