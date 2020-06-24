Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, June 15, 2020 the Honorable Madison County Commission met pursuant
to adjournment on June 8, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 8, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Madison County Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing weeds on county roads. He said the blacktopping on the Bloomfield Road is finished. A machine that cuts pavement on uneven roads will be rented to level CR 275.
The department is working (4) four (10) ten-hour days per week.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
An approved copy of the CARES Act (COVID-19) Award Agreement was delivered by Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission. He said it should be available for distribution later this week to those qualified entities that want to request grant funding from the program.
Two new members were appointed to the Ozark Regional Library Board; Sandie Redman and Jan Wilkins. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the appointments to the Ozark Regional Library Board. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
Discussion followed from some of the offices concerning the water damage caused by condensation from the air conditioning pipes during summer months.
Commissioner Kemp attended the COVID-19 meeting in Fredericktown last week. He also checked on some county roads and investigated a parking problem at Amidon State Park over the weekend. The Department of Conservation said they will enlarge the parking area within two weeks.
Commissioner Stephens checked several roads and bridges in District One.
Presiding Commissioner Green said he checked some roads, bridges and culverts last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
The County Clerk is reminding everyone that the August 4th, 2020 Primary Election and the November 3, 2020 General Election will be held at St. Michael’s Church Auditorium on West Main Street because the Armory is closed to the public.
He said that voters requesting Absentee ballots should call 573-783-2176 opt 5. The Primary Election will have (5) five parties in this election. Ballots that are mailed to voters must indicate which party they want to vote for and sign a form before a ballot is sent. A recent change in the State legislature allows COVID-19 issues to be a reason for Absentee voting. Permanent disability with a doctor’s order is another reason and does not need to be notarized. All other reasons for Absentee voting must be notarized before being sent back to be counted on election day.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. Names are given and temperatures taken before further admittance.
No further business was transacted on June 15, 2020
Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:35 A. M.
