Madison County Commission Minutes

July 12, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 28, 2021. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 28, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department removed several trees from county roads after the storm last week. He said the department has cut the edge off CR 417 and they will continue blacktopping if possible.

HEALTH INSURANCE REPRESENTATIVES