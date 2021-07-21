Madison County Commission Minutes

July 12, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 28, 2021. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 28, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department removed several trees from county roads after the storm last week. He said the department has cut the edge off CR 417 and they will continue blacktopping if possible.
HEALTH INSURANCE REPRESENTATIVES
Arch Brokerage Inc. and HIC Insurance representatives appeared to present their insurance benefits. They said they may come back next year.
CR 516
Rob Vance who lives on CR 516 requested information on the process to close off part of CR 516. The Commissioners and Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor will look at the road and decide if it has not been maintained by the county and the process required to legally close that part of the road.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
At 10 a.m., Commissioner Kemp made a motion to recess the meeting until after the Board of Equalization. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. The motion carried.
At 10:30 a.m., after the Board of Equalization, Commissioner Stephens reconvened the open session.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on July 12, 2021. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:20 a.m.