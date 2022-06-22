Madison County Commission Minutes

June 13, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 6, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 6, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department hauled rock and graded several county roads last week. They installed culvert pipes on CR 320 and are digging up soft spots in preparation for blacktopping on some county roads.

Supervisor Spain said he has received only one bid for a new spreader bed. The vendor said he would need to build it after the order was received. After discussion, the matter was tabled until later.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week and the Ribbon Cutting ceremony June 11 at the new Cherokee Pass Fire District building on West Highway 72.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on June 13, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M. The Courthouse was closed June 20, 2022 for the federal holiday. The next scheduled open meeting is 9 A.M., June 27, 2022, on the lower level of the courthouse.

