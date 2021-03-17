Madison County Commission minutes

March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 01, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Shawn Neel of Neel & Cureton Investments LLC also attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes from the last regular meeting March 1, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the road and bridge supervisor, said the department was called out Sunday to check out a bridge on 257 by 261. The bridge had some undermining and would need some concrete fill in. He placed cones around the area and would repair the bridge on Monday. Pruett stated they patched roads and had done some box blading, grading and boom axing.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended a Chamber of Commerce meeting in Fredericktown last week.
Neel & Cureton Investments LLC
Shawn Neel attended the meeting to discuss a future project.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted March 8, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
****
March 1, 2021
March 1, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 22, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. John McCarty from Arch Brokerage, Inc. attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the February 22, 2021 meeting. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, road and bridge supervisor, said the department was called out Feb. 28 to remove a tree from CR 274. The new single axle dump truck was delivered last week and set up for use.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended a Solid Waste Management meeting, Southeast Missouri Regional Planning meeting and a Transportation Advisory meeting in Perryville. He also attended the Madison County Health Department meeting in Fredericktown last week.
ARCH BROKERAGE INC.
John McCarty presented some information to the Commission regarding health insurance. He will return this summer to discuss in detail the offerings of the company.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on March 1, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m.