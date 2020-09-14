 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

August 31, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 24, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens. Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp was absent. Jodi Williams from Senator Blunt’s office attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 24, 2020.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department will try to blacktop a hill on CR 253 entering the upper part of Amidon State Park. They are hauling rock, mowing and grading county roads.

SENATOR ROY BLUNT

Jodi Williams from Senator Roy Blunt’s office in Farmington introduced herself and discussed some current issues concerning this region.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked on some roads last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.

No further business was transacted on August 31, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m. and entered into the Tax Levy Hearing.

TAX LEVY HEARING - 2020 TAX LEVY RATES

At 10:00 A.M. on Monday August 31, 2020 the Madison County Commission convened the 2020 Tax Levy hearing with the following members present: Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh presented the below figures:

Assessed Valuation 2019:

Real Property $ 89,159,244

Personal Property $30,297,623

State Assessed Utilities $5,627,766

TOTAL $125,084,633

Assessed Valuation 2020:

Real Property $ 91,842,874

Personal Property $ 30,838,370

State Assessed Utilities $5,966,182

TOTAL $128,647,426

Incremental Increase TIF Value: $4,629,180

2018 Rate, 2019 Set Rate, 2020 Set Rate

General Revenue 0.1394 w/Rollback 0.1137 w/RB; 0.1788 w/RB

Road & Bridge 0.2899; 0.2899; 0.2928

Health Department 0.02500; .0.2500; 0.2550

Library 0.2043; 0.2043; 0.2043

Senate Bill 40 0.1967; 0.1967; 0.198

Ambulance District 0.3000; 0.3000; 0.3000

General Revenue was rolled back too much the last 5 years and $45,000 was added back this year.

After discussion, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to set the 2020 tax levy rates for the above political subdivisions. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

The meeting was adjourned at 11 a.m.

