Madison County Commission Minutes

August 31, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 24, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens. Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp was absent. Jodi Williams from Senator Blunt’s office attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 24, 2020.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department will try to blacktop a hill on CR 253 entering the upper part of Amidon State Park. They are hauling rock, mowing and grading county roads.

SENATOR ROY BLUNT