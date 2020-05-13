Madison County Commission Minutes

May 4, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 27, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Also attending the meeting were Judge Rob Fulton, Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann, and County Health Director Becky Hunt. Madison Medical Center Director Lisa Twidwell, Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens came in later.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on April 27, 2020.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is repairing some heavy equipment. They are cleaning the edges of County roads 203, 229, and 535. Pruett said the department is preparing to dig up soft spots on CR 229 and cut a tree on CR 515.
COVID-19 UPDATES
Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton explained the methods and procedures he will use to reopen the courtroom soon. Restrictions on people that can be in the courtroom, distancing in the courtroom, use of Personal Protective Equipment, and check-in procedures were explained.
Becky Hunt, County Health Director explained the procedures still in place for reporting suspected COVID cases and being tested. She is monitoring daily the data disseminated by local health care providers and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
She is also advising the County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens of all activities and gaps and is assisting in identifying public health needs in collaboration with the local hospital and other medical providers.
Future public health activities will include mass drive-through testing clinics including antibody testing, mass vaccination clinics and contact tracing of all COVID-19 cases of citizens of Madison County. Notification to the public is being made by using the Democrat News and Facebook. Plans are being made to possibly purchase an electronic billboard to post messages.
E-911 & SHERIFF
No report.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Larry Kemp said uncaring people dump trash on county roads daily and are rarely caught and fined. Many complaints come in about the problem. Commissioner Kemp has asked several citizens if they would help establish and maintain an Adopt-A-Highway program. Many have volunteered to do so.
After discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to establish the Madison County Adopt-A-Highway program with volunteers to help keep the county roads clean from trash. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. The motion carried.
The three Commissioners checked on some county roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the regular board meeting at the Madison County Health Department.
The Commissioners have placed a security person in the courthouse daily to check visitors name, address, phone number, temperatures, reason for their business, and any other assistance needed that may suppress the spreading the COVID-19.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on May 4, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!