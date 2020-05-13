Madison County Commission Minutes

COVID-19 UPDATES

Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton explained the methods and procedures he will use to reopen the courtroom soon. Restrictions on people that can be in the courtroom, distancing in the courtroom, use of Personal Protective Equipment, and check-in procedures were explained.

Becky Hunt, County Health Director explained the procedures still in place for reporting suspected COVID cases and being tested. She is monitoring daily the data disseminated by local health care providers and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

She is also advising the County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens of all activities and gaps and is assisting in identifying public health needs in collaboration with the local hospital and other medical providers.

Future public health activities will include mass drive-through testing clinics including antibody testing, mass vaccination clinics and contact tracing of all COVID-19 cases of citizens of Madison County. Notification to the public is being made by using the Democrat News and Facebook. Plans are being made to possibly purchase an electronic billboard to post messages.

E-911 & SHERIFF