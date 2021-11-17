Madison County Commission Minutes

November 8, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 1, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 1, 2021. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is continuing cleanup of debris on county roads from the tornado that came through October 24, 2021.
Another DERA Grant given to Madison County Road and Bridge Department was discussed. Commissioner Stephens said another DERA Grant has been awarded to Madison County to purchase another dump truck. He said a single axle Freightliner Dump Truck has been ordered. The approximate cost will be $114,000 with the county responsible for 75% of the cost. It will not arrive until next year.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The County Commissioners said they want to thank the City of Fredericktown for allowing the Road and Bridge Department to haul downed trees and limbs to the city landfill.
The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county along with residents that has lost homes and property from the tornado.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on November 8, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 A.M.