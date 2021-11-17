Madison County Commission Minutes

November 8, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 1, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 1, 2021. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is continuing cleanup of debris on county roads from the tornado that came through October 24, 2021.