JANUARY 13, 2020
January 13, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 6, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Ashley Bales, University of Missouri Extension also attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 6, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Stephens. The motion carried.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Ashley Bales, University of Missouri County Engagement Specialist, Michala Boyd, Office Manager, Jacquelyn Ward, Youth Program Specialist and Alyssa Bowyer, Nutrition Program Associate appeared before the County Commission to brief them on recent successes and future plans. Bales said the Council has been busy answering questions about the food pantry program, 4-H club questions, program requests concerning hearing loss, senior exercise programs, and other senior health issues. She said several Madison County maps have been given out. Several classes are planned in January including boosting brain and memory, Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, Effective Communication Strategies, Stay Strong and Healthy along with a MDC Bear Aware painting class.
Bales introduced Alyssa Bowyer, the new Nutrition Program Associate and said she has been working with the schools.
She also said the Extension office has been rearranged, decluttered and invites everyone to come in and visit.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department worked the weekend repairing roads from the flood damage. Pruett said there are many roads that need repaired and the department is working steadily to accomplish that mission.
Kenny Francis reported a culvert on CR 404 had been installed improperly and needs adjusted to prevent the road from being washed out when hard rains come. The Commissioners will look at it this afternoon.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked for flood damage over the weekend.
Commissioner Kemp checked on county roads for flood damage and attended the Workforce and bridges last week.
Presiding Commissioner Green said he also checked for flood damage.
County Clerk Firebaugh said the State Auditor’s will start the two year audit on Tuesday, January 22, 2020. The courthouse is closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
You have free articles remaining.
No further business was transacted on January 13, 2020. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:00 A.M. followed by the 2020 Budget Hearing.
****
JANUARY 27, 2020
January 27, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 13, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to amend the agenda by adding a bid opening for two HUMMVV’s from the Madison County Sheriff. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 13, 2020.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department pushed snow, cleaned debris from bridges and fixed washouts last week. They are preparing for more bad road conditions this week.
BIDS OPENED
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon presented two bids for two HUMMVV’s she had for sale.
A bid for $16,250 for both vehicles was the high bidder. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to accept the high bid of $16,250. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. The motioned carried.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners said they checked several roads last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
The Assessor presented abatements and add-ons done in December 2019 for years 2017, 2018, and 2019 for an increase of $617,512 in Personal Property.
The Missouri State Auditor’s presented a required in-briefing to the Commission. They will be looking at all of 2019, some of 2018 and possibly into 2020 records for compliance issues. They hope to be finished by early April.
No further business was transacted on January 27, 2020. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:00 A.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.