February 4, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 28, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is filling potholes in the county and cleaning out gravel at a bridge on CR 503. The department also installed a culvert pipe on CR 253 last week. While spreading rock on CR 516, a dump truck hooked a low hanging Black River Electric power line and tore it down along with the electric pole.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and County Clerk Firebaugh attended the Opioid Crisis Taskforce meeting at Black River Electric last week. They attended another meeting with SEMA at the courthouse that explains the upcoming Floodplain Management program that will be implemented in Missouri over the next two years. Green also checked on some roads and bridges in the county.

Commissioner Stephens attended a Fredericktown City Council meeting. He also checked on some county roads and bridges.

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Health Department Board meeting last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Progress Initiative (MCPI) meeting where a 501c(3) organization was set up for the sports complex. He also checked on several county roads and bridges.

CATHERINE MINE ROAD BRIDGE

A proposal from Smith & Co. Engineers was received offering their assistance in designing and replacing the damaged bridge called the Catherine Mine Road Bridge. It was closed several months ago by MODOT for being unsafe. The MODOT soft match BRO (Bridge Of Road) fund will be implemented. The Commissioners all agreed to allow Smith and Co. to begin the preliminary planning on the project.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

ABATEMENTS/ADDITIONS

Madison County Assessor Sue Yount presented a report for January 2019 showing an increase of $202,425 in assessed personal property valuation for the past three years; decrease of $17,460 with a net increase of $184,965 that ended January 31, 2019.

No further business was transacted Feb. 4, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

