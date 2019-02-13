February 4, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 28, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is filling potholes in the county and cleaning out gravel at a bridge on CR 503. The department also installed a culvert pipe on CR 253 last week. While spreading rock on CR 516, a dump truck hooked a low hanging Black River Electric power line and tore it down along with the electric pole.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and County Clerk Firebaugh attended the Opioid Crisis Taskforce meeting at Black River Electric last week. They attended another meeting with SEMA at the courthouse that explains the upcoming Floodplain Management program that will be implemented in Missouri over the next two years. Green also checked on some roads and bridges in the county.
Commissioner Stephens attended a Fredericktown City Council meeting. He also checked on some county roads and bridges.
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Health Department Board meeting last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Progress Initiative (MCPI) meeting where a 501c(3) organization was set up for the sports complex. He also checked on several county roads and bridges.
CATHERINE MINE ROAD BRIDGE
A proposal from Smith & Co. Engineers was received offering their assistance in designing and replacing the damaged bridge called the Catherine Mine Road Bridge. It was closed several months ago by MODOT for being unsafe. The MODOT soft match BRO (Bridge Of Road) fund will be implemented. The Commissioners all agreed to allow Smith and Co. to begin the preliminary planning on the project.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
ABATEMENTS/ADDITIONS
Madison County Assessor Sue Yount presented a report for January 2019 showing an increase of $202,425 in assessed personal property valuation for the past three years; decrease of $17,460 with a net increase of $184,965 that ended January 31, 2019.
No further business was transacted Feb. 4, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.