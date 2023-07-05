June 26, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 20, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 20, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENTShannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is patching blacktop and installing culverts. He said both boom axes are inoperable.

COMMISSIONERS Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director said she has submitted grant applications for the E-911 department and courthouse window and water damage renovation.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh told the Commissioners he received an excellent rating of 2.2 of a possible 2.5 for the Cyber Security Assessment on election procedures and equipment this year. The Secretary of State requires the assessment be performed every two years.

The Board of Equalization will be held at 10 a.m., July 10, 2023. Taxpayers need to call the County Assessor to resolve the issue or be placed on a time schedule.

State Auditors will be in the county for two weeks beginning Monday, July 17, 2023.

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held this afternoon at 3 p.m., at the new Madison County Justice Center.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLECounty Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:20 A.M.