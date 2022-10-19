Madison County Commission Minutes

October 3, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 26, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 26, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, ditching and grading. He said CR 537 has been blacktopped.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission annual meeting in Perryville last week. He also hosted the District Commissioner meeting in Madison County at Follis Place last week. He said it was well attended.

Mr. Bill Jud sent a letter to the Commission thanking the Road and Bridge Department for doing a good job on his road.

Tate Lietzau-Mourer, Project Engineer from Brockmiller Construction Co. updated the Commissioner’s and Circuit Clerk on the progress of the Justice Center being built below the current Courthouse. He said the project is basically on schedule. A couple change orders were presented and approved.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor reported a gain of $103,940.00 in Personal Property for September 2109, 2020, and 2021.

No further business was transacted on October 3, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.