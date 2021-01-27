 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes
0 comments

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

January 11, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 4, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

Madison County Public Administrator Carol LaChance, Madison County Health Director Becky Hunt, Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens along with Dan Stevens attended the meeting.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said a tractor is being repaired along with work being done on some dump trucks

CAROL LACHANCE, PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Carol LaChance told the Commission that her workload has increased greatly, and she was not equipped to have clients come to her house any longer. She requested an office in the courthouse. She needs more storage space for records and an accessible place for clients. There is no available space in the courthouse for her needs. After discussion, the Commission said they will look for an available area in the Sheriff’s Department, with the Sheriff’s permission, and get her an office.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR

Dean Stephens, emergency management director, asked the Commission to fund the Salamander System used by the county which always allows first responders and emergency personnel on an emergency incident to maintain contact. He also requested funds to buy a new battery for the radio he uses. The request was approved and budgeted.

MADISON COUNTY HEALTH DIRECTOR

Becky Hunt, Madison County health director, asked permission to use the remaining funds she had been appropriated from the CARES Act grant. Permission was granted.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners checked on some roads and bridge’s last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on January 11, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:05 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karen Mae Kinneman
Obituaries

Karen Mae Kinneman

Karen Mae Kinneman, 81, died Friday,  January 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1939 in Farmington, the daughter of Homer S.…

+3
Sending holiday spirit
Democrat News

Sending holiday spirit

Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School took time out from their studies last week to hand write and color cards for local first respond…

+2
A shot in the arm
Democrat News

A shot in the arm

Thanks to a visit from Walgreens, Jan. 13, and a previous visit from Madison County Health Department, around 70% of Stockhoff Memorial Nursin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News