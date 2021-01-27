Madison County Commission Minutes

January 11, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 4, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

Madison County Public Administrator Carol LaChance, Madison County Health Director Becky Hunt, Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens along with Dan Stevens attended the meeting.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said a tractor is being repaired along with work being done on some dump trucks

CAROL LACHANCE, PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Carol LaChance told the Commission that her workload has increased greatly, and she was not equipped to have clients come to her house any longer. She requested an office in the courthouse. She needs more storage space for records and an accessible place for clients. There is no available space in the courthouse for her needs. After discussion, the Commission said they will look for an available area in the Sheriff’s Department, with the Sheriff’s permission, and get her an office.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR