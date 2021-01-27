Madison County Commission Minutes

January 11, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 4, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
Madison County Public Administrator Carol LaChance, Madison County Health Director Becky Hunt, Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens along with Dan Stevens attended the meeting.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said a tractor is being repaired along with work being done on some dump trucks
CAROL LACHANCE, PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Carol LaChance told the Commission that her workload has increased greatly, and she was not equipped to have clients come to her house any longer. She requested an office in the courthouse. She needs more storage space for records and an accessible place for clients. There is no available space in the courthouse for her needs. After discussion, the Commission said they will look for an available area in the Sheriff’s Department, with the Sheriff’s permission, and get her an office.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR
Dean Stephens, emergency management director, asked the Commission to fund the Salamander System used by the county which always allows first responders and emergency personnel on an emergency incident to maintain contact. He also requested funds to buy a new battery for the radio he uses. The request was approved and budgeted.
MADISON COUNTY HEALTH DIRECTOR
Becky Hunt, Madison County health director, asked permission to use the remaining funds she had been appropriated from the CARES Act grant. Permission was granted.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners checked on some roads and bridge’s last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on January 11, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:05 a.m.