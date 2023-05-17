May 1, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 24, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Chamber of Commerce Director Tessa Rehkop and Public Administrator Carol LaChance attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 24, 2023. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, blacktopping and mowing. He presented bids for grader blades with Roland Co. being accepted as lowest bidder.

The department will change their work schedule to four ten hour days on May 15, 2023 until later in the fall.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Public Administrator Carol LaChance presented a list of residents she has been awarded by the Circuit Court to provide guardianship along with conservatorship. Revised Statutes of Missouri, Chapter 473.742 effective August 28, 2022 allows a Public Administrator that has elected that is on a salary be paid according to the assessed valuation plus the number of letters they have been awarded by the court.

Conservatorship plus guardianship counts as two letters. She asked the commission to be considered a full-time employee and be paid according to the current pay scale.

After lengthy discussion, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve raising the Public Administrator’s salary. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green attended an Emergency Food and Shelter meeting last week.

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting, the SEMO Regional Planning meeting and the Madison County Health Department board meeting last week. The County Clerk installed Jim Smith as a reelected board member.

E-911 Director

Kyle Rogers, E-911 Director presented options for upgrading the E-911 equipment that will be needed to continue effective 911 operations very soon. Adequate funding to keep the E-911 department in Madison County operational is lacking and other remedies are being pursued.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor presented the list of Personal Property Add-Ons for April 2020. 2021, and 2022. The assessed valuation increased $273,630 for April in those years.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:50.