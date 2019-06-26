June 10, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 3, 2019. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 3, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and blacktopping.
SHERIFF & E-911
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said there were 52 law calls and 19 EMS/Fire calls last week to the E-911 department for a total of 71. She said there were 245 law calls, 15 EMS calls and 1 fire call to the non-emergency line with a total of 261 calls.
BID OPENING FOR CITY LAKE BRIDGE
Jeremy Manning from Smith Company Engineers in Poplar Bluff came in last Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. to open sealed bids from bridge construction companies that will replace the closed bridge going to the Fredericktown City Lake. (Project # P190044).
Fredericktown City was represented by City Administrator James Settle, City Engineer Tim Baer and City Clerk Bimbi Lopez. Commissioner Tom Stephens and County Clerk Don Firebaugh were present.
Bids from Joe’s Bridge and Grading, Keith Simpson Contracting, Fricke Management,
Brockmiller Construction, and Widel Incorporated submitted bids. Brockmiller Construction from Farmington was the lowest bidder with $125,263.49 as the basic bid and $137,087.19 as the alternate bid. Smith & Co. will review all the bids and report the results to each contractor.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked on the condition of several roads and some bridges. He attended the bid opening for the City Lake Road Bridge.
Commissioner Kemp checked several roads.
Presiding Commissioner Green attended the Opioid Crisis Taskforce meeting at Black River Electric Coop last week. He also attended the Solid Waste Management meeting and SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville.
VOTE TO CLOSE OPEN MEETING
At 10:15 A.M. Missouri State Auditors, Travis Owen and Emily Barraclough appeared to present an exit briefing as per RSMo 610-021, Confidential or privileged communications between a public governmental body and its auditor. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to close the open session. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.
OPEN SESSION RESUMED
The Executive session was held and at 12:45 P.M. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to resume the open session.
The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried; Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Stephens (aye).
No further business was transacted on June 10, 2019.
The next meeting will be at 9:00 A.M., June 17, 2019 on the lower level of the courthouse.
Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 1:05 P.M.
June 17, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 10, 2019. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Kemp (aye) and Commissioner Stephens (aye).
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 10, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading and mowing. It is too wet to blacktop, but the department is hauling rock on CR 217 and CR 219.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
All three Commissioners attended the Fredericktown City Hall meeting last week.
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several roads and some bridges last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
COLLECTOR ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
Collector Debby Boone presented the Commissioners a report with deposit slips of money she had deposited in the bank last week.
No further business was transacted June 17, 2019.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m., June 24, 2019 on the lower level of the courthouse.
The Board of Equalization is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 8, 2019.
Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:05 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.