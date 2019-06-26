{{featured_button_text}}
June 10, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 3, 2019. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. 

County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 3, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and blacktopping.

SHERIFF & E-911

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said there were 52 law calls and 19 EMS/Fire calls last week to the E-911 department for a total of 71. She said there were 245 law calls, 15 EMS calls and 1 fire call to the non-emergency line with a total of 261 calls.

BID OPENING FOR CITY LAKE BRIDGE

Jeremy Manning from Smith Company Engineers in Poplar Bluff came in last Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. to open sealed bids from bridge construction companies that will replace the closed bridge going to the Fredericktown City Lake. (Project # P190044).

Fredericktown City was represented by City Administrator James Settle, City Engineer Tim Baer and City Clerk Bimbi Lopez. Commissioner Tom Stephens and County Clerk Don Firebaugh were present.

Bids from Joe’s Bridge and Grading, Keith Simpson Contracting, Fricke Management,

Brockmiller Construction, and Widel Incorporated submitted bids. Brockmiller Construction from Farmington was the lowest bidder with $125,263.49 as the basic bid and $137,087.19 as the alternate bid. Smith & Co. will review all the bids and report the results to each contractor.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked on the condition of several roads and some bridges. He attended the bid opening for the City Lake Road Bridge.

Commissioner Kemp checked several roads.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the Opioid Crisis Taskforce meeting at Black River Electric Coop last week. He also attended the Solid Waste Management meeting and SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville.

VOTE TO CLOSE OPEN MEETING

At 10:15 A.M. Missouri State Auditors, Travis Owen and Emily Barraclough appeared to present an exit briefing as per RSMo 610-021, Confidential or privileged communications between a public governmental body and its auditor. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to close the open session. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.

OPEN SESSION RESUMED

The Executive session was held and at 12:45 P.M. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to resume the open session.

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried; Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Stephens (aye).

No further business was transacted on June 10, 2019.

The next meeting will be at 9:00 A.M., June 17, 2019 on the lower level of the courthouse.

Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 1:05 P.M.

June 17, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 10, 2019. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. 

County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Kemp (aye) and Commissioner Stephens (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 10, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading and mowing. It is too wet to blacktop, but the department is hauling rock on CR 217 and CR 219.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

All three Commissioners attended the Fredericktown City Hall meeting last week.

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several roads and some bridges last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

COLLECTOR ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

Collector Debby Boone presented the Commissioners a report with deposit slips of money she had deposited in the bank last week.

No further business was transacted June 17, 2019.

The next meeting will be at 9 a.m., June 24, 2019 on the lower level of the courthouse.

The Board of Equalization is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 8, 2019.

Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:05  a.m.

