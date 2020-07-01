Madison County Commission Minutes

Ashley Bales from the University of Missouri Extension provided an update on projects they have supported. She said her and Shanna Sorg helped coordinate the Madison County Food Helpers Program and assisted with an emergency $5,000 grant that was given to the food pantry. Bales, Sorg and Coleman are trying to establish a three county (Madison, Iron and Reynolds) tourism event that encourages outdoor recreation and physical activity. She also mentioned the Shepard Mountain Bike Trail in Iron county being built. A team is being created by Shanna Sorg to implement the PROSPER delivery system to build strong families through students in the 6th grade. She is also providing food preservation classes. Bales said a $500 grant was received to provide bicycle racks within the city limits of Fredericktown through the efforts of Jacqulyn Ward. Alyssa Bowyer is providing Eat Smart, Be Healthy classes to individuals at New Morning Apartments.