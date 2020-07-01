Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, June 22, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 15, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 15, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Madison County Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading, and hauling rock. He said the department leveled some rough spots on CR 275.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Ashley Bales from the University of Missouri Extension provided an update on projects they have supported. She said her and Shanna Sorg helped coordinate the Madison County Food Helpers Program and assisted with an emergency $5,000 grant that was given to the food pantry. Bales, Sorg and Coleman are trying to establish a three county (Madison, Iron and Reynolds) tourism event that encourages outdoor recreation and physical activity. She also mentioned the Shepard Mountain Bike Trail in Iron county being built. A team is being created by Shanna Sorg to implement the PROSPER delivery system to build strong families through students in the 6th grade. She is also providing food preservation classes. Bales said a $500 grant was received to provide bicycle racks within the city limits of Fredericktown through the efforts of Jacqulyn Ward. Alyssa Bowyer is providing Eat Smart, Be Healthy classes to individuals at New Morning Apartments.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. Names are given and temperatures
taken before further admittance.
No further business was transacted on June 22, 2020
Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:35 A.M.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!